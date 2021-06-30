1,600 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

