16,000 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NLOK stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

