17,403 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

