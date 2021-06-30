1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Financial Survey

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Tile Shop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.44 -$21.57 million N/A N/A Tile Shop $325.06 million 1.30 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59% Tile Shop 2.42% 5.64% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1847 Goedeker and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tile Shop beats 1847 Goedeker on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products under the Superior brand name; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, the United States. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

