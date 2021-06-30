18,546 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

STNG stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.