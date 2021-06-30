1,973 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $245.12. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,723. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $855,358. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

