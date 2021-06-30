1Million Token Trading 78.2% Higher This Week (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One 1Million Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $409,972.47 and $12.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1Million Token has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 236.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

