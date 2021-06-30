$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.43. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE PAG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

