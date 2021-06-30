$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

