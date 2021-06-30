$210.93 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $210.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.27 million and the highest is $212.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $907.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,272,920 shares in the company, valued at $60,985,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. 47,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

