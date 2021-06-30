$232.18 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report sales of $232.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.39 million to $239.42 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $940.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.02 million to $969.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $994.43 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BankUnited by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

