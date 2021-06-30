23,617 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

