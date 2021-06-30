$260.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $260.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $242.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,801. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

