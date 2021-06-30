26,632 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $141,619,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $66,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 154,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,820.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111.

Leslie’s stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

