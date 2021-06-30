26,989 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SNCY opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

