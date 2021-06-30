29,024 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $22,483,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

AMRS opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

