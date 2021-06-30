$302.95 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce sales of $302.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.80 million and the lowest is $299.60 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,478. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

