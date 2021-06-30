$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce $314.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.52 million and the highest is $332.97 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.56.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

