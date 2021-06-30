3,261 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

