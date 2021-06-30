34,481 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

