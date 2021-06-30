349,970 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Progress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PGRW remained flat at $$9.70 on Wednesday. 904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,941. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

