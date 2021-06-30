351,952 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 351,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

