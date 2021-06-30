3,696 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. 120,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.