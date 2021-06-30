36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 764.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

