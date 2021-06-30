$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.07 billion. Square reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Shares of SQ traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.48. 257,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 344.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.46. Square has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

