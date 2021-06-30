$451.32 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $451.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.20 million. Premier posted sales of $342.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Premier by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

