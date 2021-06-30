$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $469.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 1,878,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.14.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.