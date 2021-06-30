$47.02 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million.

CAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $711.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

