$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $235.95. 11,835,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523,241. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

