$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $200.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

