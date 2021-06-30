519 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.