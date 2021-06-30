526 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 347,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SIVB opened at $556.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.53. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

