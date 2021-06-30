526 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.