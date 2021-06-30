5,400 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

BK opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

