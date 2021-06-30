5,484 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

