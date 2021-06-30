5,856 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99.

