6,197 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

WBA stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

