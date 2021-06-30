6,287 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

