$638.17 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $638.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

