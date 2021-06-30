6,859 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,351,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,144,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,597,000.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MODV opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

