$688.85 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $688.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.10 million. Match Group reported sales of $555.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,648. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

