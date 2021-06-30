6,887 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

