$72.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $72.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.05 billion. Apple reported sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $355.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.31 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $365.95 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

AAPL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.93. 2,353,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,859,432. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.