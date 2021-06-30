7,406 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

JCI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. 35,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,218. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.