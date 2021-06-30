8,040 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

