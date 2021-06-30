$837.10 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $837.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. 6,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

