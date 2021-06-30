9,014 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.07% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

