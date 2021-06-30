$946.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post sales of $946.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $943.80 million and the highest is $950.00 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $825.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,292. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $4,048,796. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

