976 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 976 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $426.80 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,208 shares of company stock worth $28,284,374. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.19.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

