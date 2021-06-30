A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE ATEN opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $879.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $71,852 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 996,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 679,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

